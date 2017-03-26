Schumacher Homes helps customize your new home: What to know if you are building a house

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Building a new home is something everyone dreams about. The process can be overwhelming, with literally hundreds of decisions to be made.

Do you want a one story home with everything on one floor? Do you want a great room? The list is endless.

On Saturday and Sunday mornings, we'll answer your questions and give you great ideas in a new segment called, "Home Builders Spotlight."

We'll focus on everything from 'choosing a floor plan" to 'what kind of design elements should be included in your new home."

Along with everything from fixtures to kitchen cabinets.

Paul Schumacher, from Schumacher Homes, shows us what you need to know about design details in the video above.

