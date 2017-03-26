Police: four shot on east side of Cleveland

CLEVELAND – Cleveland police were called to the area of E 72 Street and Bell Sunday afternoon for reports of multiple gunshot victims.

They tell Fox 8 that four people were hit by bullets, but did not have any information on the victims or their conditions right away.

A second location related to this scene was a few hundred yards away near Carles V. Carr Place and Rouse.

In addition to police, Cleveland EMS and Cleveland Fire were also called out to the scene.

This is a developing story, Fox 8 and Fox8.com will have the details as they become available.