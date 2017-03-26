Parma police car hits tree, catches fire

PARMA, Ohio – A Parma police car crashed and caught fire Sunday as officers were looking for a suspect.

Parma police tell Fox 8 that this was not a pursuit, but that the officer driving the car thought he saw a suspect that they had been looking for. As he traveled on West 54th Street, near Wilbur Avenue, he hit the tree.

The pictures captured quite a fire, but the officer was not injured.

Police are still looking for the suspect and the accident is being investigated.