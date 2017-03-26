Mantua community gathers to bid farewell to K-9 Diablo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

video courtesy of Green Family Funeral Home

MANTUA, Ohio - An entire community stopped on Sunday to gather and mourn the passing of a beloved K-9 officer.

Diablo, who was the full-time partner of the resource officer for the Crestwood Schools, passed away at age 8 after being diagnosed with an inoperable cancerous tumor near his spine. Police say the devoted K-9 was the only one in Ohio working full-time with a school resource officer.

Following his service, Diablo received a full police procession from the high school to the Mantua Police Department, where he will reach his final resting place.

In lieu of flowers, community members were asked to make donations to the Mantua Police K9 fund.

The Mantua Police Department thanked everyone for the overwhelming support they received following the touching service: