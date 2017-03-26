LIVE VIDEO: April looks ‘large,’ according to keepers

HARPURSVILLE, New York — The waiting game continues as the world’s most famous mother-to-be, April, keeps us guessing: When will she give birth to her fourth calf?

The giraffe mommy’s story has been followed by millions for weeks now. Keepers at Animal Adventure Park have provided updates on her condition as her fans have been glued to a live stream provided by the park.

**You can watch April in real-time, HERE.

On Sunday, her handlers said that April appeared “large.” They also noted that while the baby seemed “extremely quiet,” there were some notable “bulges” on April’s left side.

