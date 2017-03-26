I-X Center ‘taking necessary steps’ to provide safety after flash mob, fight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- A flash mob and fight at the I-X Center Saturday night ended with three adults and two juveniles arrested for weapons violations and rioting.

Police from all over Cleveland were called to respond to the incident, including units from other cities, SWAT and fire squads.

The mobs were centered in the Indoor Amusement Park area of the I-X Center.

Early indications from police were that there were not any injuries. The park closed an hour early after the incident.

A spokesperson from the I-X Center late Saturday night released the following statement:

"An incident occurred this evening at the I-X Center during the I-X Indoor Amusement Park. The safety of our attendees and staff is our first concern. Due to the large amount of "flash mobs," we closed the park one hour early at 9pm. Additional police presence was called in to support the already large amount of Cleveland Police Officers, the Sheriff's Department, Gang Unit and Tenable Security. No weapons were used during the fights or found inside the park. All threats and issues like tonight are taken seriously. Our team is currently addressing this situation and taking the necessary steps to provide a safe and fun environment for families and children attending our show. We will provide more information and I-X Indoor Amusement Park updates as they become available."

