Honoring Diablo: Memorial service for Mantua police K-9 today

MANTUA, Ohio — With the whole community behind him, Mantua police K-9, Diablo, will be laid to rest on Sunday following his death from cancer a week ago.

A memorial service at 3 p.m. will be held at Crestwood High School inside the gym. Doors open to the public at 2:30 p.m. The Mantua Police Department asks that attendees arrive no later than 3:05 p.m. so that they can begin on time.

Handicapped parking will be available along the north side of the school. Mourners can enter the building through the court-yard door.

Following the service, Diablo will receive a full police procession from the high school to the Mantua Police Department, where he will reach his final resting place.

In lieu of flowers, community members are asked to make donations to the Mantua Police K9 fund.

Police say the devoted K-9 was the only one in Ohio working full-time with a school resource officer. He was 8 years old when he passed away from an inoperable cancerous tumor near his spine.

“On a personal note, we would like to express our sincere appreciation to everyone who has reached out to support Sgt. Urso during this very difficult time,” the department said on its Facebook page.

