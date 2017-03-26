Forecast: rainy evening to end the weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Showers and isolated thunder continue to develop this afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center has placed Ohio in the “marginal risk” category for severe weather. Isolated strong to severe storms cannot be ruled out through tonight. The main threat will be some isolated wind damage.

Highs reached the mid and upper 60’s before the rain moved in earlier today. For the remainder of the day expect temperatures in the upper 50’s to low 60’s. Those along the immediate lake shore are in the upper 40’s.

Click here for the Fox 8 weather page.

Showers continue tonight. Lows in the 50’s. Rain should taper off pretty quickly Monday only to reappear again Tuesday. Cooler temperatures invade the area Wednesday.

Here is your latest 8-day forecast.

Since we are entering the biggest severe weather time of year, check out the number of spring tornadoes for each county in April, May and June. Interestingly, only Lake County has never had a tornado in springtime.