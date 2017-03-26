Forecast: Developing showers, storms this afternoon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND – Two different seasons Saturday between lake shore and inland temperatures! Over the northern tier, 40s were common. A stationary frontal boundary, coupled with a lake breeze effect courtesy of 37°, water temperatures and a northeast wind, induced quite a temperature gradient. Thanks to those factors, temperatures well inland rose into the low-70s.

Today though, a different story since winds will start to blow out of the southeast with increasing velocity. This should hold the colder lake air over the water and allow for a more “homogeneous” airmass. Expect showers to develop and perhaps even some thunder this afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-60s.

Showers continue for tonight as well. Lows in the 50s. Rain should taper off pretty quickly Monday only to make a resurgence Tuesday. Cooler temperatures will ensue Wednesday.

Here is your 8-day forecast:

Since we are entering the biggest severe weather time of year, check out the number of spring tornadoes for each county in April, May and June. Interestingly, only Lake County has never had a tornado in springtime.