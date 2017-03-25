Sheriff: Woman accidentally shoots, kills herself after target practice

NIMISHILLEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Stark County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting death of a woman in Nimishillen Township.

It happened Friday evening, just after 10 p.m.

Officials say they were called to a home in the 6500 block of Columbus Road NE for a report of a shooting.

There, they found 48-year-old Robin Lilly, who had a single gunshot wound. She was taken to Mercy Medical Center, where she died a short time later.

Investigators say it appears that while putting away her weapons following target practice, one of her firearms accidentally discharged and fatally struck her.

Further details were not immediately released.

