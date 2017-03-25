× Police: three shootings on Cleveland’s east side possibly related

CLEVELAND – Cleveland police are investigating a trio of afternoon shootings on the east side of the city.

One victim was a juvenile who was struck at East 79th and Woodland Avenue. He was taken to Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital. Two adults were taken to hospitals from the area of East 89th and Woodland. None of their conditions has been reported yet.

The shootings occurred at around 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

Fox 8 has a crew on the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.