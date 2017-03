CLEVELAND – Police from all over the city of Cleveland were called out to the IX Center Saturday night after reports of flash mobs with juveniles fighting were called in.

The mobs were centered in the Indoor Amusement Park area of the I-X Center.

Units from other cities were also called in to assist as well as SWAT and fire units.

This is a breaking story, we have a crew on the way and will update it as details become available.