Pedestrians return to Las Vegas Strip after standoff ends

LAS VEGAS, Nevada – People are returning to the heart of the Las Vegas Strip after a gunman shot people on a public bus and then barricaded himself inside, shutting down the busy tourism corridor for hours.

The standoff began about 11 a.m. Saturday with a shooting that killed one person and injured another. It happened on a double-decker bus stopped on Las Vegas Boulevard near the Cosmopolitan hotel-casino.

“He was on the bus. He was shooting people on the bus. He was just contained to that location. He never exited the bus,” said Clark County Assistant Sheriff Tom Roberts.

Two people were taken to the hospital after the shooting, University Medical Center spokeswoman Danita Cohen said. One died, and the other was in fair condition.