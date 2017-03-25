Live video: Keepers say April’s baby has ‘settled down’

HARPURSVILLE, New York — It’s been weeks since the world started watching the most talked about giraffe on the planet: April.

She’s been keeping us all on the edge of our seats, waiting for her fourth calf to make an appearance.

“Keepers on Saturday said things have calmed down a bit since last night. Here’s their latest update: This morning’s keeper report is baby has settled down compared to yesterday’s continued judo chop marathon. Appetite is consistent, and observed changes from last evening are same as reported prior. This morning we share with you the Q&A session we did live with Toys R Us yesterday from the giraffe barn. Some repeated content and answers, some new material, and more importantly a look into our team.

We are so happy to be working with Toys”R”Us and further our message and mission to bring April’s Journey to you and support Giraffe Conservation!” You can watch April in real-time, HERE. **More stories on April the giraffe, here**