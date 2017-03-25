Humvee stolen from National Guard Armory has been found: OSHP

STOW, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol on Saturday said that a military Humvee, which had been stolen from the Ohio National Guard Armory, had been recovered.

Troopers responded on Wednesday afternoon to the armory on Allen Road after suspects cut through a chain link fence to get to a secured area where the Humvee was stored. The vehicle was locked, but the suspects were able to disable the locking mechanism and steal the vehicle, a news release stated.

The Humvee that was stolen is an armored, military-grade vehicle; the type that was used overseas in Afghanistan and Iraq.

At the time of the theft, there were no witnesses or additional information available about the crime. However, publicizing the incident prompted tips and credible leads to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Late Friday, a search warrant was filed and executed at a vacant residence in Trumbull County. There, the Humvee was found during a search, authorities said.

