Forecast: showers and even some thunder moving in

CLEVELAND - Two different seasons Saturday between lake shore and inland temperatures! Over the northern tier, 40’s were common. A stationary frontal boundary, coupled with a lake breeze effect courtesy of 37° water temperatures and a northeast wind, induced quite a temperature gradient. Thanks to those factors, temperatures well inland rose into the low 70’s.

Tonight will be a pretty quiet. Temperatures will range in the low 40’s northern tier to mid 50’s south under a mainly cloudy sky. Tomorrow there will not be a huge temperature spread as the front lifts back north. Mid 60’s expected along with showers and a few storms.

Here is your 8-day forecast.

Since we are entering the biggest severe weather time of year, check out the number of spring tornadoes for each county in April, May and June. Interestingly, only Lake County has never had a tornado in springtime.