Forecast: clouds tonight will bring showers tomorrow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Two different worlds completely today between lake shore and inland temperatures! Over the northern tier, 40’s are common. A stationary frontal boundary, coupled with a lake breeze effect courtesy of 37° water temperatures and a northeast wind, will induce quite a temperature gradient. Thanks to those factors, expect temperatures well inland to rise into the 60’s & 70’s.

Click here for the Fox 8 weather page.

Tonight will be a pretty quiet and mild. Temperatures will range in the low 50’s for most under a mainly cloudy sky. Tomorrow there will not be a huge temperature spread as the front lifts back north. Upper 60’s expected along with showers and a few storms.

Here is your 8-day forecast, looks like we’re staying above our average of 50 degrees. Enjoy!

Since we are entering the biggest severe weather time of year, check out the number of spring tornadoes for each county in April, May and June. Interestingly, only Lake County has never had a tornado in springtime.