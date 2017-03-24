Witnesses reported men shooting at each other at Beachwood Place Mall Thursday night

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BEACHWOOD, Ohio - Two men fired gunshots at each other in the parking lot of Beachwood Place Mall Thursday night, according to witnesses who called 911.

The shooting happened around 7:15 p.m. In the area near Maggiano's and Saks Fifth Avenue, according to police. Police said they later located a gunshot victim at a hospital who was in stable condition.

The victim was Antonio Teal, 30, of Euclid.

During the ordeal, 911 callers reported two men were running through the parking lot firing at each other.

"One was following the other one, and the other one would turn around and shoot, and they were just shooting at one another," one caller told 911.

One witness said she heard four or five shots. Witnesses described the men as wearing hats and jeans, and one was wearing boots.

"I'm out here right now I just watched two dudes start popping off and take off," a Sephora employee told dispatchers. "All the people ran into the mall, so I think they jumped into a car and took off."

Beachwood Police Chief Gary Haba said the incident was not captured by mall surveillance cameras. He said the department expected to release more information later Friday. No suspects were in custody as of Friday morning, Haba said.

Beachwood Place implemented a weekend evening curfew for juveniles after a December 26th incident in which hundreds of teenagers converged on the mall, running through around inside and screaming.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call Beachwood Police at 216-464-1234.

41.498427 -81.494060