Three men rob Richmond Heights credit union at gunpoint

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio– Authorities are searching for three men, who are considered armed and dangerous, following a robbery at a Richmond Heights credit union.

It happened just before noon on Thursday at the Cardinal Community Credit Union on Richmond Road.

The Cleveland Division of the FBI said two of the men, armed with semi automatic-style handguns, walked up to the teller counter. The third man corralled the bank employees from their offices to the lobby and ordered them to their knees.

A suspect pointed his weapon at a teller and demanded cash while another jumped the counter to stop a worker trying to sneak out the back door, the FBI said.

The three fled the credit union with money in a drawstring bag. According to the FBI, they got into two separate getaway cars: a silver Dodge and a red Hyundai.

No one was injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cleveland Division of the FBI or the Richmond Heights Police Department. Tips can remain anonymous and reward money is available for info leading to an arrest.

