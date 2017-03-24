Teen, mom and grandmother killed in Columbus house fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Three family members have died after an early morning fire in Columbus.

WBNS reports that crews were called to the fire in west Columbus early this morning.

Firefighters say three of the four people inside the home when the fire started had to be pulled out, while the fourth escaped on their own.

The four were taken to area hospitals. A 16-year-old girl, the girl's mother and her grandmother were pronounced dead later that morning.

The teen's father is currently in serious condition. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Read more here.