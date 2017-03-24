Teen in trouble for selfie in Solon locker room with naked woman in background

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOLON, Ohio-- The Solon Community Center is considered a civic treasure by thousands of residents who exercise at the facility.

That's why regular visitors were alarmed to learn that a 14-year-old girl took a selfie in the women's locker room with an unsuspecting, naked woman in the background.

"There's no place for it. Go in, work out, shower, get cleaned up, mind your own business and go home. There's nothing hard about it," said resident Norman Woldman.

The girl then shared the image with her fellow students at Solon High School. When the school administrators learned about the offending photo last week, they contacted Solon police.

"It is taking someone's privacy, their very most intimate privacy, their body and exposing it essentially to the world without their permission and in this case, without even their knowledge and that's just wrong," said Lt. Bruce Felton.

Investigators said the teen was stunned to learn her invasive stunt made her the focus of a police investigation for pandering obscenity to minors and harassment.

"When you start showing it to other people, that's it. I mean, you're showing it, especially you're showing it to people who shouldn't be seeing pictures of naked people to begin with, because they're too young to make that kind of decision," Felton said.

Police said the girl expressed remorse about her actions and there is a chance she won't face criminal charges.

Investigators told FOX 8 they hope this case sends a strong message about the danger or social media, especially when you don't know about the law.

41.377925 -81.429417