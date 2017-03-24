Stefani ‘arrested’ for a good cause!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VALLEY VIEW, Ohio -- The Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter is looking for "criminals" to put in "jail" Saturday.

But it's all for a good cause!

Saturday is the shelter's Jail 'N Bail event. From 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, members of the community will head to "jail" at the shelter, where they'll hang out with some of the adoptable dogs until they collect enough to cover their bond.

Anyone can contribute toward their bond amount. And the money raised from the bonds will go toward a new play area for the shelter's "Unleashed" playgroups, where dogs get to socialize and play together.

Among the celebrities who will be arrested tomorrow are UFC Heavyweight Champ Stipe Miocic and Eric Williams, the owner of Momocho Mod Mex & El Carnicero.

The shelter is located on Sweet Valley Drive in Valley View.

It’s open Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Thursdays and Fridays from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sundays from noon to 4:30 p.m.

Adoption fees at the shelter are regularly $95. The adoption fee include the dog license, microchipping, first set of vaccinations, spay/neuter and rabies shot.

