President Trump sends letter to family of fallen Cleveland officer

CLEVELAND– President Donald Trump sent a letter to the family of fallen Cleveland Police Officer David Fahey.

Fahey, 39, was helping to direct traffic at a crash on Interstate 90 west in Cleveland on Jan. 24. Court documents said a Lorain man was speeding when he hit the officer and drove away.

Cleveland Police Patrolmen’s Association President Steve Loomis said the family received Trump’s letter, but he did not have a copy. He said this is the first time a U.S. President has reached out to the surviving family of a deceased Cleveland officer during his 24-year history with the force.

“President Trump sending a personal condolence letter to the family of fallen Cleveland Police Officer David Fahey is an act of heartfelt kindness that is appreciated by all law enforcement officers and law abiding citizens everywhere, and will never be forgotten,” Loomis said in a statement on Friday.

Earlier this week, Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams was joined by Fahey’s father for a news conference, thanking the public for support.

“To stand at the side of the road during the procession… It was very moving for us to see that,” said Mark Ketterer, Fahey’s dad.

Israel Alvarez, 44, is charged with aggravated vehicle homicide, driving under the influence, failing to stop after an accident and drug possession. He remains at the Cuyahoga County Jail.

