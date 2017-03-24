Police trying to determine exactly where victim found in car was shot

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland Police and EMS were called to Rocky River Drive early Friday morning after a man was found in a car with a gunshot wound to the head.

It happened in the 41-hundred block of Rocky River Drive just before 1:30 a.m.

Police quickly determined the man was shot at another location. Officers were searching several areas of Lorain Avenue for the shooting scene.

Cleveland EMS told Fox 8 the man was hit in the neck. He was taken to Fairview Hospital where he was said to be in “very unstable condition.”

