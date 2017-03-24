Photos showing progress of Cedar Point’s new attraction may get you excited for summer

SANDUSKY, Ohio — Spring has just started, but who is ready for summer?

Cedar Point gave another update Friday on one of its new attractions: Lakeslide Landing.

The amusement park posted photos on social media of the progress it’s making. “Lakeslide Landing looks incredible! #CedarPointShores Water Park is really starting to take shape.”

Cedar Point says the all-new family splashground “features 12 kid-sized slides that provide mini water thrills while the parents can relax under huge shade structures and an oversized sun deck.”

Last summer, the park announced Cedar Point Shores was coming in 2017, transforming Soak City into a brand new, 18-acre Cedar Point Shores Water Park.

Cedar Point opens on May 6.

We're seeing some blooming over at #CedarPointShores! Point Plummet and Portside Plunge slides are being installed. #firstdayofspring 💐 pic.twitter.com/lTGBERPTpn — Cedar Point (@cedarpoint) March 20, 2017

Things are sliding into place here at #CedarPointShores. Get it? Sliding. 🌊 pic.twitter.com/IOeXi7h5xn — Cedar Point (@cedarpoint) March 16, 2017

