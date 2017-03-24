Missing: Markeiea Owens

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AKRON, Ohio -- FOX 8 is relaunching our missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Markeiea Owens, 16, went missing on Jan. 133. She was last seen on Toby Terrace in Akron.

She is 5'2" with brown eyes and black, shoulder-length hair. Police say she changes the color of her hair often.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Horton with Akron Police at 330-375-2530.

