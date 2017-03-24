Man forces victims into vehicle, drives them to numerous locations before robbery

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Police are trying to identify a man accused of kidnapping two victims, and driving them to numerous locations before stealing their phones and cash.

Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County says in a Facebook post that reward money is available for information in the case.

The robbery happened on Jan. 24. The two victims were held at gunpoint in the 2900 block of Van Aken and were forced into their vehicle by the suspect.

He reportedly drove the victims to several locations during a 30-minute span. During that time, he had them wipe their cell phones and iPad and turn each off as he drove.

He then took them to the KeyBank ATM located at East 115th Street and Buckeye Avenue.

He was caught on surveillance video using the ATM.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the crime is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 216-252-7463.