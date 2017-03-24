LIVE VIDEO: Don’t worry, April is back after cam was down for a bit

​

HARPURSVILLE, New York — The world had to take a break from April the giraffe for a bit Friday night after the camera went down.

It caused a lot of concern, with people flooding Animal Adventure Park with emails and messages asking what was going on.

The park posted on Facebook: “Cam down. We are aware. Receiving 2,000 emails to tell us it’s down only slows us and the computers down. Please refrain.”

The park answered comments on Facebook, saying, “We don’t control the weather or signal broadcast – what’s in our control is managed!”

A short time later, the livestream was back and all was well!

Millions of people have been following the pregnant giraffe for weeks.

You can watch April in real-time, HERE.