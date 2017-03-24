LIVE VIDEO: As #GiraffeWatch continues, the internet thinks ‘we’re really close’

HARPURSVILLE, New York — If you ask people on Twitter, they’ll tell you April the giraffe is getting “really close” to giving birth.

What do a bunch of random people from around the world know? Who knows, but millions of people have invested millions of hours watching April for the past several weeks.

She became an internet sensation when the Animal Adventure Park provided a live stream of the giraffe ahead of her giving birth to her fourth calf.

People on Twitter are never at a loss for jokes, sympathy, or observations about April.

For what it’s worth, the park posted on its Facebook page Thursday night “April has many thinking tonight is the night.”

Everytime I see #aprilthegiraffe lie down, I wish I could go in & give her a back rub. Poor girl. #aprilthegiraffewatch2017 #giraffewatch — Guinness the Cat (@TigerGuinness) March 24, 2017

I hold my breath when April sits down #giraffewatch — Connie (@Connie_E_Allen) March 24, 2017

Raise your hand if you've ever felt personally victimized by April the giraffe #giraffewatch pic.twitter.com/GM8VnhY4po — Molly Oak (@MollyAndAMic) March 19, 2017

Something is happening for sure. #giraffewatch — Daniela Dobson (@DanielaDobson) March 23, 2017