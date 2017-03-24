Live video: ‘All is well in Giraffe Land;’ Significant kicks for April

HARPURSVILLE, NY.– “All is well in Giraffe Land.” That’s the latest update on April the pregnant giraffe from Animal Adventure Park in Upstate New York.

Keepers report April is experiencing significant kicks and movement on her left side. Remember, that baby is about 150 pounds and 6 feet tall, and needs room.

The park also said viewers should tune in around 1:30 p.m. when keepers will add the bucket puzzle feeders, which are enrichment toys for the giraffes.

But the more important question is when will April finally deliver this calf?

“We start counting our days and developing a birthing window based on witnessed mating behavior,” said Jordan Patch, owner of Animal Adventure Park. “Just like any other animal in the world, you don’t conceive every time you connect.”

Patch, in an interview with FOX 8 earlier this month, said April and Oliver first got together in October 2015, putting her due date between mid-January and mid-February of this year.

“Is she late? No. Is she overdue? No. Simply, they didn’t conceive the first connection,” Patch said.

42.154179 -75.669017