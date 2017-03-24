LIVE: Lights, cameras, action! Crews in CLE to film Matthew McConaughey movie

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Crews are in town filming a new Matthew McConaughey movie — and it’s all action in one east side neighborhood.

The area near East 128th Street and Miles Avenue in Cleveland was bustling Friday.

The movie, “White Boy Rick,” is being produced by LBI Entertainment and Protozoa Pictures, according to a release provided by Sony Pictures Entertainment.

According to the release, “White Boy Rick” will film primarily on location in Cleveland through early June with a couple of days in Detroit and Las Vegas. The film is scheduled for release through Sony Pictures on January 12, 2018.

The movie is based on true events, set in the 1980s in Detroit at the height of the crack epidemic. It tells the story of a blue-collar father and his teenage son, who became an undercover informant and later a drug dealer.

He was later sentenced to life in prison.

The movie stars Richie Merritt, Matthew McConaughey and Jennifer Jason Leigh.