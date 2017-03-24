J.R. Smith’s wife shares news about baby born five months early

CLEVELAND– Just days ago, the wife of Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard J.R. Smith was praying for patience. On Thursday, she experienced the ray of hope she needed.

Shirley “Jewel” Smith gave birth to the couple’s youngest daughter in January. Dakota was five months early and weighed just 1 pound.

Since then, Smith has provided updates on the baby’s condition on the website MyKotaBear.com. The preemie, who remains in the neonatal intensive care unit, is no longer intubated and is using a nasal noninvasive ventilation, according to the latest blog post.

“I started jumping up and down laughing and screaming in disbelief. My aunt Pat told me that I kept spinning in circles, which by the way I do not remember,” her proud mother wrote on Thursday.

Several weeks ago, Smith got to hold her baby girl for the first time using the kangaroo method. But this time, this mom of three got to experience something special.

“I mean I was beyond excited to hold our 2lb 13oz miracle in the palm of my hands for the very first time. What some mothers get to experience within the first 2 minutes of giving birth I had to wait 78 days but, what I will say is it was worth the wait because those very feelings, emotions and joy that took over my body trumps it all. I kissed her little cheeks, smelled her neck, gazed into her eyes and just smiled at life…this life…her life that has now become our life!”

