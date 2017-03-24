‘I feel like I lost him again’: Woman says crash caused major damage to late-husband’s car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AKRON, Ohio-- A crash following a brief Ohio State Highway Patrol chase has left an Akron woman devastated, saying the accident caused major damage to her late husband’s car.

“He loved this car, and I feel like I lost part of him all over again,” said Dawn Smith, of Akron.

She was driving home from work around 10 p.m. March 15, when she went through the intersection at W. Exchange Street and Dart Avenue.

“I felt like I got hit by a truck,” Smith said.

She was struck by a vehicle being driven by a woman who was leading state troopers on a chase. Troopers had tried to pull over the car for a traffic violation, but the suspect refused to stop.

The suspect fled the scene but was arrested a short time later.

Smith says the car belonged to her late husband, Michael Smith, a former lieutenant with the Cuyahoga Falls Fire Department.

She said she is still trying to find out if the suspect had insurance so she can get the car fixed.

“I keep trying to reach the patrol to find out, but no one has gotten back to me,” Smith said.

A spokesman for the patrol told Fox 8 Friday the matter is still under investigation and they will try to get Smith the information soon.

The suspect is facing several traffic charges and due back in Akron Municipal Court soon.