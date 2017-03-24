‘Hollywood in your front yard’: CLE residents talk about getting front-row seat to McConaughey movie

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Hollywood has returned to Cleveland. Crews are filming a new Matthew McConaughey movie. One east side neighborhood is in the middle of all the action. Lavonia Ware has a front row seat.

"Everybody is talking about it. They are out on their porches looking, you know," said Ware.

Ware lives along East 128th Street near Miles Avenue, just steps away from where Matthew McConaughey's new movie has begun filming In Cleveland.

"It's really exciting to see and deal with all the people. It's like Hollywood in your front yard," said Ware.

The movie is called "White Boy Rick," and it's based on true events.

Set in the 1980s in Detroit at the height of the crack epidemic, it tells the story of a blue-collar father and his teenage son, who became an undercover informant and later a drug dealer.

The movie stars Richie Merritt, Matthew McConaughey, Bruce Dern, and Jennifer Jason Leigh.

To ensure that East 128th looks like Detroit in the 80s, production asked people who live on the street to either hide their cars in the back or park somewhere else. "It's really exciting; I grew up here. It's my family home," said Fonnett Naylor, who also lives nearby.

"White Boy Rick" will film in Cleveland through June 2 with a couple of days in Detroit and Las Vegas.

The film is scheduled for release through Sony Pictures on January 12, 2018.

"I'm gonna call all my friends who used to live around here and let them know. I am absolutely going to see it when it comes out," said Naylor.​

