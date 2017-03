Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Cleveland native Drew Castle is ready to release his 2nd CD 'Remember My Name' and is planning on a college and Midwest tour in the coming months.

Drew's smooth r&b/pop sound caught the attention of Florida Georgia Line a few years ago and the band asked Drew to open for them during their summer tour. Click here to learn more about Drew Castle.

