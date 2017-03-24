Four years since murder of Aliza Sherman in downtown Cleveland

CLEVELAND– Friday marks four years since a woman was brutally murdered outside her attorney’s office in downtown Cleveland. The crime remains unsolved.

Aliza Sherman was near 75 Erieview Plaza on March 24, 2013 when she was stabbed 11 times. Investigators said nothing was taken for the 53-year-old mother of four.

Family and friends will hold a candlelight vigil and moment of silence in honor of Sherman. The ceremony starts at 5:15 p.m. Friday at the East 12th Street and Hamilton Avenue.

Sherman, a nurse at the Cleveland Clinic, was in the middle of a divorce at the time of her death. In January 2016, her attorney, Gregory Moore, was indicted of several charges, including tampering with evidence, obstructing official business and forgery.

The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office said Moore was not prepared for the divorce trial, which was scheduled to begin the day after the homicide. Investigators also said he made false statements to detectives about his whereabouts that day.

A month after Sherman was stabbed to death, the Cleveland Division of Police released surveillance video of a person of interest. The suspect is dressed in black and was seen fleeing near East 13th Street.

No one has been charged with Sherman’s murder.

A $50,000 reward is available for information leading to an arrest. Anyone with tips is urged to call Cuyahoga County Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463.

