FBI releases photos after Eastlake bank robbed

EASTLAKE, Ohio– The Cleveland Division of the FBI is asking for help identifying a bank robber.

The hold-up happened at the Citizens Bank on Vine Street in Eastlake Friday morning. Investigators said they don’t have many details at this time, but wanted the pictures to get out to the public.

Anyone with information should contact the Eastlake Police Department or the Cleveland Division of the FBI. Reward money is available and tips can remain anonymous.

More stories on Cleveland-area bank robberies here