Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AKRON, Ohio -- Relatives of a man who was shot and killed during a dirt bike sale are angry over the charges brought against the accused gunman.

The most serious charge right now is one that carries a 1-5 year sentence if there is a conviction.

The family of 24-year-old Keith Johnson believes the charges should be more serious.

Supporters joined the family at a rally on Friday in front of the Akron Police Department.

**Watch Dave Nethers' report above for more**

Read more, here.