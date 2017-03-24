Coyote captured in Lakewood.. but threat to small pets not over yet

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- Lakewood pet owners can breathe a bit easier after several coyotes have been seen wandering in the area. Authorities have captured one of the animals, but the threat to small pets is not over yet.

At least two dog owners reported their dogs had been attacked.

"Hi, I live on Edgewater and I just wanted to let the city know that a coyote just jumped my fence and went after one of my little terriers," said one resident during a previous call to 911.

Police and animal control officers set up traps near the lakefront and contacted Jim Damien, owner of Cages by Jim for help.

"I set it up for snares, three different locations and they called me back two hours later and said the male coyote was in the trap," said Jim Damien, owner of Cages by Jim, a company that captures nuisance wild animals.

Last Friday, St. Patrick's Day, Jim retrieved the animal from behind a home on Kirtland Lane, after officers had destroyed it.

"Normally what happens is when the alpha male is captured, the female will take off and if she had pups, she'll take them and move to another location; obviously this is no longer a safe place to stay," said Damien.

Jim says it is hard to tell where the female coyote might be now.

"She can have a territory of four miles, so she can be down at Whiskey Island; she could be in Bay Village; she can be anywhere four miles straight down the line or into town. She could be up on Detroit Road some place in Lakewood," Damien said.

"I was very surprised to hear there were even coyotes in Lakewood; you would not expect them to be here," said Lakewood dog owner, Jeff Dudgik.

Some dog owners say they are relieved that at least one of the wild animals is no longer a threat.

"A little bit relieved, but who knows, maybe there are more," Dudgi added.

Jim Damien says the coyote tested negative for rabies.

He warns pet owners to continue keeping an eye out for the other coyote that is still roaming around.

