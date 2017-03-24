× Cleveland Indians finalizing 4-year extension with Jose Ramirez, report says

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Indians are reportedly finalizing a four-year extension with Jose Ramirez, sources told Yahoo Sports’ Jeff Passan.

Passan reports the Ramirez deal guarantees $26 million. The deal would reportedly start in 2018 and would give the Indians control of Ramirez through the 2023 season.

Of course, Ramirez, 24, just had a huge year, helping the Indians to the World Series.

Stay with FOX 8 News and FOX8.com for more.