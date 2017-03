MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio — Despite a sign warning would-be robbers the ATM was empty, a business in Maple Heights was targeted by smash-and-grab suspects early Thursday.

A vehicle slammed into the front of Mike & Reggie’s Beverages on Granger Road at around 4 a.m.

The owner at the store empties the ATM each night and leaves the machine’s door open with the note that says: “ATM emptied nightly.”

The owner told Fox 8 that the business was hit last week, too.