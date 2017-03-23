× Cleveland woman sentenced for running over husband

CLEVELAND- A woman is going to prison for 15 years to life for running over her husband and killing him.

Ashley Shutes got sentenced this morning. Investigators say she ran over Ronrico Shutes last May. At sentencing, relatives testified Ashley had erupted into a jealous rage.

Relatives say Ashley and Ronrico Shutes had been married a short time, and they had a baby together.

Judge Brendan Sheehan pointed out, this was not the first time this woman had used a vehicle as a weapon.

Ashley Shutes did not speak at sentencing. Her attorney said there could be an appeal.