Woman marries first responder who saved her life after domestic abuse

CLEARWATER, Florida — A woman is sharing her story of survival and love after a first responder helped save her life.

Melissa Dohme said emergency worker, Cameron Hill, helped carry her from an ambulance to a helicopter after she was stabbed 32 times by her ex-boyfriend in 2012.

Dohme, 25, shared her story with PEOPLE, saying she was afraid to open up her heart to anything until she met Hill. They talked almost a year later at a luncheon which was held in her honor.

Dohme said Hill stood by her through everything including facial nerve reconstructive surgeries.

“Cameron was so great; he would always just be there for me I think in every way, even if I was really upset or had a really rough day,” Dohme told PEOPLE.

Hill, 42, who said he fell in love with Dohme’s unbelievable strength, proposed in 2015 and the two were recently married in front of family and friends, including six of the firefighters, EMTs and doctors who also helped save her life.

Dohme wants everyone to know life and love after abuse is possible. “I spent the worst and the best day of my life with Cameron,” she said.

