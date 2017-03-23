Woman arrested after toddler left in car shoots out window

DELTONA, Fla. – Police arrested a Florida woman Monday after a toddler allegedly fired the woman’s loaded handgun inside her parked car, shattering a window.

Abbie Maldonado, 30, left the 3-year-old in the back of the vehicle outside the Good Shepherd Academy, an elementary school in Deltona, so she could pick up son, according to authorities.

“Maldonado got out to walk around and left the boy unsecured in the back of the vehicle with the rear passenger door propped open so she could keep an eye on the child,” Gary Davidson, Volusia County Sheriff’s Office spokesman, told WFTV.

Deputies said she heard a loud bang while she walked with several other parents, but didn’t think it was a gunshot. Maldonaldo even walked over to her car twice, once to take the 3-year-old into the school to go to the bathroom, without noticing the damaged glass, according to the sheriff’s office.

Maldonado only realized what had happened when she walked back to her car and heard broken glass crunch under her feet. Deputies said she thought someone might have vandalized her car, but then she noticed the handgun that she left in the side door pocket sitting on her front seat. After checking the child for injuries, she went inside the school to report what happened, the sheriff’s office said.

“Nobody’s hurt, but we had a parent that has a concealed weapon permit and a child got a hold of it and pulled the trigger,” a 911 caller said.

Deputies responded around 3:45 p.m. and arrested Maldonado on a felony charge of child neglect. Her boyfriend drove to the school to pick up the children.

“Maldonaldo told deputies that she normally keeps the gun locked in the trunk,” Davidson said.  The state of Florida granted Maldonado a concealed-carry weapon permit last month, according to the report.

The round shattered the driver’s side window and lodged in the frame of the car. No one was hurt in the incident.

The school issued the following statement about the incident:

“This is a reminder that accidents do happen and we encourage everyone to exercise caution and extra responsibility especially on school grounds where so many children are present. We encourage parents to never leave children unattended in a vehicle. Any suspected violation of Florida gun statutes on school property will be immediately reported by Good Shepherd Academy to (the) Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.”

 

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. – An Illinois mother is speaking out after administrators suspended her son for bringing a shell casing from a fired bullet to preschool.

Hunter, 4, had been at the preschool for about a year, she said, and the incident brought him tears.  From his perspective, he found something he thought was pretty neat and he took it to school Tuesday to show his friends, his mother, Kristy Jackson, said. She said neither she nor Hunter's father knew that he had found the shell.

“This is a spent .22 caliber bullet casing,” Jackson said, holding the object that got Hunter into so much trouble.

“I was met with a stone-faced teacher who said that my son had a shotgun bullet.  I was horrified thinking, ‘where could he have gotten this?’” Jackson said, recalling when she picked up Hunter from the preschool in Troy, Illinois, Tuesday.

Hunter’s parents got a letter from the school’s director saying Hunter had been suspended for seven days.  The letter says the school had repeatedly reminded his parents about Hunter using other toys as make-believe guns, in violation of school policy.

The school’s vice president told KTVI the suspension was for more than the shell casing, that the school was simply following its discipline policy.  He said he couldn’t go into further detail, citing confidentiality concerns.

“He’s cried about it and he doesn’t understand why his school hates him,” Jackson said of her son.

She wrote about the incident on Facebook, and her post has been shared across the country. It turns out the casing came from a visit with Hunter’s grandpa who is a Caseyville police officer, Jackson said.

He’s made it a point to teach Hunter about hunting and responsible gun use at a young age.

“[Hunter] just was wandering around in a field and picked up and put it in his pocket and didn’t tell his parents…it’s paranoia.  It’s something that’s become quite an epidemic where guns are automatically assumed that they’re bad…and I’m not sure how a 7-day suspension teaches my son anything about tolerance or anything about why he was wrong.  It just means his school doesn’t want him there because of things he enjoys,” Jackson said.

The school's vice president emailed her that he was notifying the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS).  He confirmed that email to KTVI, saying that he was required to do it because A Place 2 Grow is licensed by DCFS.

Jackson said she was not sure if Hunter will return after the suspension.