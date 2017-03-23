Weather: Sunrise showers with temps in the 60s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It was another stunning day Thursday, except this time, temperatures were much closer to normal. Expect sunrise showers on Friday with temperatures in the 60s.

It was also a great day to look at the high-resolution, low-orbiting weather satellites. Note how well you can see the New York Finger Lakes with deep snow cover still very much in place there.

For those of you with an interest in climate, how about Caribou, Maine?! For the past 114 days, they have recorded at least 12″ or more of snow on the ground. It looks like they will EASILY beat the old record of 120 days set back in the late 1960s. They could go 125-130+ days with 12″ or more of snow on the ground.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

Since we are entering the biggest severe weather time of year, I check the number of spring tornadoes for each county for April, May and June. Interestingly, only Lake County has never had a tornado in springtime.

**Check out the Severe Weather Guide with tips to keep you safe**