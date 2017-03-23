Weather outlook: Temperatures rise and showers develop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- After a very cold/frosty start this morning, temperatures returned to normal territory in the upper 40s this afternoon.

There will be a clear sky this evening followed by an increase in clouds ahead of a warm front. That being said, have you noticed that the bright “evening star” (actually a planet) Venus is no longer visible in the evening sky? It has been plunging lower and lower in the evening sky this month, but now it is essentially too close to the sun to observe. Image courtesy: Andre Bernier

It’s on its way back to the morning sky and will re-emerge there this spring and stay there for most of the remainder of calendar year 2017.

Warmer air will move in tomorrow through Sunday along with unsettled weather. The best opportunity for showers will be early Friday morning with the warm front as well as Sunday. Check out the animation of the rain later tonight. (Note: Time/date in the upper right.)

An organized area of showery weather is anticipated on Sunday. Otherwise, the showers will be much more random and time specific.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

Remember March 5 years ago? It was the warmest March on record with 10 straight days with high temperatures above 70 and 4 days in the 80s!

Since we are entering the biggest severe weather time of year, I check the number of spring tornadoes for each county for April, May and June. Interestingly, only Lake County has never had a tornado in springtime.

**CHECK OUT our Severe Weather Guide for tips to keep you safe**