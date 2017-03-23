Watch emotional surprise of a lifetime for military mom at nursing school graduation

MANKATO, Minn. — A military mom got the surprise of a lifetime during one of the biggest moments of her life.

USA Today reports that Penny Pearson recently graduated from nursing school.

Pearson knew her husband would be at her pinning ceremony — but her son, Duston, 29, was deployed in Kuwait. Or so she thought.

When it was Pearson’s turn to be pinned at the ceremony, her son’s name was announced, he appeared, and she broke into tears of joy.

“It has been an utter pleasure planning this great surprise for Penny — she was not expecting it,” the announcer said at the ceremony.

Watch in the video player below:

Read more here.