Vigil held to remember 5-year-old girl who was beaten to death

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A vigil was held in Cleveland Thursday night for a 5-year-old girl who police said was beaten to death by her mother and another woman.

Ta'Naejah McCloud was taken to the hospital in critical condition last Friday where she later died.

The girl's mother, Tequila Crump, 26, and Crump's friend, Ursula Owens, 37, face felonious assault charges in the case and appeared in Cleveland Municipal Court Wednesday morning.

Other children in the home allegedly witnessed the beating and attempted to perform CPR before paramedics arrived.

The FOX 8 I-Team learned a social worker visited the home 8 times in recent weeks.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help with burial expenses and other costs.

