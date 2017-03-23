Video: Canton police officer cited for off-duty incident in car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- An off-duty Canton officer finds himself on the wrong side of the law after police say he was found passed out in his personal car.

Video shows Jackson Township police officers confronting him on St. Patrick's Day after receiving a complaint that a man had been asleep behind the wheel of a running car in the parking lot of a restaurant in the Belden Village area, and was occasionally revving the engine. A witness told the officers that the driver did not respond to several attempts to wake him up.

Jackson Township police were surprised to learn the man behind the wheel was off-duty Canton officer Billy Lott. The 37-year-old told them he had been drinking at a nearby bar and was waiting for his fiancée to get off work at the restaurant.

Lott said he thought he was doing the right thing by "sleeping it off" in his car. Lott became angry when officers told him that because he was in physical control of the car while under the influence, he was breaking the law. Lott disagreed and became argumentative.

According to the police report, Lott refused to take a field sobriety test and later refused to take a breathalyzer test.

As a result of the refusal, officer Lott's license was seized and he was cited for physical control of the car while under the influence.

The video revealed that Lott cursed at the officers and asked them to give him a break.

Canton police say Lott was placed on restrictive duty and can't drive any police vehicles, pending the outcome of the case.

FOX 8 News tried to get Lott's side of the story, but he had no comment.