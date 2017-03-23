× Troopers find marijuana Kool-Aid during Summit County traffic stop

PENINSULA, Ohio– A Michigan man was arrested following a traffic stop on the Ohio Turnpike last week.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol stopped a car on Interstate 80 in northern Summit County on March 16 for speed and marked lane violations. Troopers said they smelled raw marijuana and searched the vehicle.

In the truck, they found two quarts of marijuana Kool-Aid and two pounds of high-grade marijuana. According to the highway patrol, the items have an estimated street value of $10,000.

The driver, Kyle A. Simms, 23, of Taylor, Mich., was charged with trafficking in marijuana and possession of marijuana.